11 things to do in Toronto this week: August 16 to 22

August is going by faster than we thought. Thankfully there is still time to make the most of it and there are tons of things to do in the city to keep you going.

With another hot week forecasted for the week, take advantage of the heat and venture through the city for things to keep you entertained.

Here’s what’s up for the week:

A Toronto bubble tea shop has come up with the smallest and cutest cakes that look just like the popular drink. Yi Fang has added mini bubble tea-shaped cakes to its cafe menu and they come in five different flavours. These cute mini egg cakes come in their original flavour, custard, cheese, pearl milk tea, and taro.

When: Hours vary

Where: Yifang North York, Sky City, Sheppard and Kennedy, and Woodside Mall

Feeling a little frisky? This Toronto waffle house has come up with a new treat that you can take on the go. But you might need some courage to do so. Members Only Waffle House has just opened at 592 Queen Street West and is serving suggestively shaped waffles — on a stick. Their current menu consists of three “treats” to choose from, a Plain Johnson for $8, the Founding Member for $9, and the VIP for $10.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from 3 pm to 10 pm.

Where: 592 Queen Street West

Toronto’s Fugo Desserts has come up with the ultimate treat to keep residents cool and completely satisfied this summer. Introducing Fugo’s line of specialty soft serve. They have put their creative minds to work and have come up with delicious combinations from ice cream floats to large soft-serve treats.

When: Sunday to Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm

Where: 265 Queen Street West

A colourful new theme park that’s all about sweet treats and desserts is coming to Mississauga this summer. Sugar Rush, the same production set up in LA this year, will open at Square One on August 6, running until September 6. The “immersive open-air experience” involves 40,000 square feet of candy-themed exhibits that make the perfect backdrop when posing for photos with friends.

When: August 6 to September 6

Where: Square One parking lot

This is Toronto’s newest spot for late-night cocktails and signature drinks. Misty Restaurant and Bar is located at 490 Queen Street West and features a menu full of savoury dishes, sweet desserts, and elegant booze-filled drinks. Misty has added 30 cocktails and drinks to its menu, such as its signature Misty Dream, vodka and gin-based cocktail, garnished with a butterfly pea flower. Each beverage is a work of art, making it aesthetically pleasing and, of course, delicious.

When: Sunday to Wednesday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Thursday from 5 pm to 1 am, and Friday to Saturday from 5 pm to 2 am.

Where: 490 Queen Street West

Canada’s largest immersive art experience is now open in downtown Toronto. A three-part multi-sensory experience, Beyond Monet spans 50,000 square feet within the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Featuring more than 400 of the Claude Monet’s iconic paintings, including the Water Lilies series, the exhibit immerses guests in the impressionist’s bright, colourful world.

When: Until October 3

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West

A deliciously sweet candy exhibition has opened up at Bayview Village Shopping Centre, and it’s showcasing a unique and creative take on the world of candy. Candyland is the brainchild of the New York candy lifestyle brand by robynblair in partnership with the shopping centre. The pop-up features art prints with Haute BV slogans, an eight-foot gumball walk-in photo-op, walls lined with gumball machines and colourful candy boxes.

When: Until December 2021

Where: Bayview Village Shopping Centre – 2901 Bayview Avenue

Canada’s first-ever inflatable park with obstacle courses, slides, and so much more is set to open in Toronto today. The Bubble spans 10,000 square feet and is fully equipped with climbing walls and air-filled obstacles. It is set to open on August 16. The entertainment complex features Laser Tag and a huge arcade with over 50 games. It also features a “Fuel Zone” with delicious eats like protein snacks, fruit smoothies, granola bars, and other energy-powered bites, and a full-service bar.

When: Grand opening August 16 at 1 pm

Where: 65 Orfus Road

Calling east coast foodies, a Los Angeles-based brick oven pizza restaurant has opened its first Toronto location. Your new local neighbourhood pizza spot with a gourmet twist. Burattino Brick Oven Pizza has made its way to Canada and has opened its first location at 3109 Dundas Street West.

When: Every day from 11 am to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday until 10 pm

Where: 3109 Dundas Street West

A new farmers’ market is coming to downtown Toronto this weekend. Starting on August 15, the Roundhouse Farmers’ Market will bring fresh, local food to its namesake park every Sunday from 11 am until 3 pm. Offering an abundance of seasonal vegetables, organic meats, and baked goods, the market will also drive tourism to the national historic site.

When: Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Roundhouse Park, 255 Bremner Boulevard

6IX Flow is the newest hot yoga spot in the city. It is music-driven, candle-lit and sweat-infused to help participants connect movement to breath and connecting the body to the beat of the music. In honour of its opening, for the entire week, flow classes are $5. Spots can be booked here.

When: August 16 to 22

Where: 300- 802 Dundas St W