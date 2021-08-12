FoodCheap EatsCoffee & TeaFood News

Here's where you can get Bubble tea-shaped cakes in Toronto

Aug 12 2021, 1:27 pm
@yifangtea.ontario/Instagram

A Toronto bubble tea shop has come up with the smallest and cutest cakes that look just like the popular drink.

Yi Fang has added mini bubble tea-shaped cakes to its cafe menu and they come in five different flavours.

These cute mini egg cakes come in their original flavour, custard, cheese, pearl milk tea, and taro.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some, they are only sold at Yifang North York, Sky City, Sheppard and Kennedy, Woodside Mall, and in Hamilton.

They’re definitely worth the trip!

