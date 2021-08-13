This Toronto dessert shop serves huge soft serve treats in a cup

Toronto’s Fugo Desserts has come up with the ultimate treat to keep residents cool and completely satisfied this summer.

Introducing Fugo’s line of specialty soft serve. They have put their creative minds to work and have come up with delicious combinations from ice cream floats to large soft-serve treats.

Their menu consists of decadent chocolate treats like Good Morning Vietnam, which is made with Vietnamese coffee, vanilla soft serve, chocolate dip donut, and sprinkled with Oreo dust.

Or try their Tropical Paradise, made with pineapple and mango dole whip, mango nectar, and topped with a mini homer donut.

Other choices include the Birthday Bash, Oreo Heaven, and Cinnabomb.

As for floats, they’ve combined the two best treats you could think of: bubble tea AND ice cream.

They have two options, they Boba Flotea HK made with HK milk tea and the Boba Flotea Thai made with thai milk tea.

Both come with vanilla soft serve and a Kit Kat to top it off.

Whichever you decide to go for, just know you’re in for a treat. Fugo is open every day from 11 am to 9 pm Sunday to Thursday and until 10 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Fugo Desserts

Address: 265 Queen Street West

Hours: Sunday to Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm