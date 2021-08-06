New Toronto dessert shop creates suggestive waffles on a stick

Feeling a little frisky? This Toronto waffle house has come up with a new treat that you can take on the go. But you might need some courage to do so.

Members Only Waffle House has just opened at 592 Queen Street West and is serving suggestively shaped waffles — on a stick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Members Only Waffle House (@membersonlywh)

Their current menu consists of three “treats” to choose from, a Plain Johnson for $8, the Founding Member for $9, and the VIP for $10.

Whether you’re looking for a snack or a late-night treat, you’ll have to take a trip on the weekend as the waffle house is only open Saturdays and Sundays from 3 pm to 10 pm.

Members Only Waffle House

Address: 592 Queen Street West

Hours: Saturdays and Sundays from 3 pm to 10 pm.