9 things to do in Toronto this weekend: August 27 to 29

It’s the last weekend of August! Why not bid the month farewell by exploring all the things to do in Toronto.

So grab that sunscreen and head outdoors. There are 26 more days until fall, so make it count.

Here are a few things to do in the city this weekend:

This summer, the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions, and its series of online events kick off on Friday. This year’s lineup includes cooking classes, musical performances, a broadcast of SuperDogs, and a virtual beer tasting. Some events are free, and some are paid — and a subscription to this year’s virtual event comes with a one-day complimentary ticket to the 2022 CNE.

When: Now until September 5

Where: Online

This exhibition features several rooms from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, each dedicated to a notable hero such as Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, The Hulk, and more. When: Wednesday and Thursday from 11 am to 8 pm, Friday from 11 am to 10 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm.

Where: Yorkdale Mall – 3401 Dufferin Street

A new farmers’ market is coming to downtown Toronto this weekend. Starting on August 15, the Roundhouse Farmers’ Market will bring fresh, local food to its namesake park every Sunday from 11 am until 3 pm. Offering an abundance of seasonal vegetables, organic meats, and baked goods, the market will also drive tourism to the national historic site.

When: Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Roundhouse Park, 255 Bremner Boulevard

A deliciously sweet candy exhibition has opened up at Bayview Village Shopping Centre, and it’s showcasing a unique and creative take on the world of candy. Candyland is the brainchild of the New York candy lifestyle brand by robynblair in partnership with the shopping centre. The pop-up features art prints with Haute BV slogans, an eight-foot gumball walk-in photo-op, walls lined with gumball machines and colourful candy boxes.

When: Until December 2021

Where: Bayview Village Shopping Centre – 2901 Bayview Avenue

Devour all the good BBQ eats from skewers to grilled scallops and oysters. It’s $60 to enjoy, and you’ll get a cocktail with it too. There will be a live DJ, live education on the food and an a la carte menu,

When: August 28

Where: Minami Toronto – 225 King Street West

Canada’s largest immersive art experience is now open in downtown Toronto. A three-part multi-sensory experience, Beyond Monet spans 50,000 square feet within the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Featuring more than 400 of Claude Monet’s iconic paintings, including the Water Lilies series. The exhibit immerses guests in the impressionist’s bright, colourful world.

When: Until October 3

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West

A retro rollerskating pop-up has taken over the Bentway, and they’re officially open to the public. Retro Rolla opened in June and turned the popular winter skating path into the city’s newest summer-long pop-up. This is an adults-only pop-up; therefore, ID is required to prove you are older than 18.

When: Be sure to book your time slot ahead of time.

Where: The Bentway – 250 Fort York Boulevard

Believe it or not, ’tis the season for pumpkin spice everything, and Tim Hortons has introduced new treats to its fall menu lineup. Starting this week, pumpkin spice lovers can get their hands on drinks, baked treats, and a new Dream Donut to welcome in the autumn season.

When: For a limited time only

Where: Tim Hortons locations

Toronto’s Tamil Fest returns this weekend, but will be in a different format than previous years. According to organizers, this year’s event has been moved to a drive-in and virtual concert. “This year, due to the unprecedented global pandemic of COVID-19, Tamil Fest will be moved to a Drive-in and Virtual format for everyone to enjoy world-class entertainment. Popular Tamil Canadian singers and dancers will be engaged with great fanfare for a two-day concert,” state organizers on the event website. The festival takes place on August 28 and 29 this year.

Where: Guildwood train station – VIA Rail, 4105 Kingston Road, Toronto

When: August 28 and 29, 2021