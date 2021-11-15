9 things to do in Toronto this week: November 15 to 21

It’s another cold week in Toronto, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to hibernate. There are a ton of fun things to do in the city this week.

It’s time to get those winter jackets out and bundle up if you plan to head outdoors.

Explore all the fun and exciting things Toronto has in store for you this week:

The Rust Garden, Hidden Stories, and Silk Road are just a few of the exhibits the Aga Khan Museum has on display, and more to come. Starting November 17, guests can explore The Museum Collection Gallery’s sound and music exhibit, which is dedicated to showcasing the artistic achievements and legacies of Muslim civilizations from the 9th and 19th centuries.

When: Throughout the month of November

Where: 77 Wynford Drive

Toronto is about to get a new skating rink in an old location. Still plagued by the same infrastructure issues that kept it out of service last season, the Harbourfront Centre’s permanent rink will not be used this winter. The new setup features an ice loop that winds through the “south orchard” and connects back to the main rink—a configuration they’re “quite excited” about, the spokesperson said.

When: Starting November 19

Where: The Harbourfront Centre – 235 Queens Quay West

Canada’s Wonderland is bringing back its holiday-themed WinterFest this year, starting on November 13. The immersive holiday experience features millions of lights, many Christmas trees throughout the park, more than a dozen live shows, and ice skating on Snow Flake Lake.

When: Select nights between November 13 to December 31

Where: Canada’s Wonderland — 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan

Toronto’s newest immersive art exhibit is set to open its doors this month. Immersive Klimt will begin welcoming guests into the lavish world of its namesake artist on October 21. The exhibit promises to “provoke your senses” as you journey through Gustav Klimt’s most famous paintings, including “The Kiss,” “Flower Garden,” and “The Tree of Life.”

When: October 21 to November 28, closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Where: 1 Yonge Street

The AGO is hosting the Picasso: Painting the Blue Period exhibit, the first exhibition in Canada that focuses on the early works of the modernist artist. It will feature more than 100 objects from 15 different countries. There will be paintings, sculptures, and works on paper by Picasso, including works by artists the Spaniard is known to have studied before and during the Blue Period.

When: Until January 16, 2022

Where: 317 Dundas Street West

Toronto is getting yet another immersive experience, but this time it’s festive. The city will play host to the world premiere of The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle, this month. Guests are placed in the middle of the classic Nutcracker story as dazzling projections swirl around the room and dancers from the Bolshoi Theatre twirl to the music of Tchaikovsky.

When: From November 20 to December 24

Where: 1 Yonge Street

Snow Magic is an immersive drive-thru experience that opened on November 12, featuring artwork by some of Canada’s most acclaimed artists. The winter wonderland, put on by Drive Thru Fun Co., will boast mythical creatures, a crystal-like cavern and a forest of light. The artists involved are used to making heads turn with installations at Nuit Blanche and Burning Man.

When: November 12 to January 16, from 5:30 to 11 pm, Wednesday to Sunday

Where: Ontario Place

The terrifying Eatonville Farmhouse seance is still here despite spooky season being over. It’s not for the faint of heart, this seance is restricted to 18+ due to its horrifying nature.

When: Until November 27

Where: Broadacres Park Farmhouse, 450 The West Mall

Niagara Falls is coming in hot this holiday season with its annual Festival of Lights and a huge outdoor Christmas market with more than 50 vendors. The market is set to open up on November 13, after the city’s Santa Claus Parade. There will be a Christmas tree lighting which will mark the opening of the market.

When: Beginning November 13 until December 19. Friday: 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday: 1 pm to 10 pm, Sunday: 11 am to 6 pm.

Where: 4284 Queen St, Niagara Falls, Ontario