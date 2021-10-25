An Immersive Nutcracker experience is opening in Toronto next month

Toronto is getting yet another immersive experience, but this time it’s festive.

The city will play host to the world premiere of The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle, next month.

Guests are placed in the middle of the classic Nutcracker story as dazzling projections swirl around the room and dancers from the Bolshoi Theatre twirl to the music of Tchaikovsky.

Produced by Lighthouse Immersive, the team behind Immersive Van Gogh, The Immersive Nutcracker whisks audiences into five fantasy-filled worlds.

The interactive performance begins with a starry sky, a breathtaking snowstorm, and a giant fir tree that falls to earth as the Christmas tree of every child’s dreams.

The scene then transforms into a wondrous, toy-filled house. As a young girl takes in the marvellous display, a magical nutcracker comes to life before her very eyes.

From breathtaking projections to astonishing special effects and festive photo-ops, this is The Nutcracker like you’ve never seen it before.

“This holiday season is going to be so important in Toronto,” said producer Corey Ross.

“The Nutcracker is the definitive magical holiday story, and I think the experience of being fully immersed in that magic is going to be incredibly special.”

When: From November 20 to December 24

Where: 1 Yonge Street

Tickets: Available online now from $39