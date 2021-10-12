12 things to do in Toronto this week: October 12 to 17

With Thanksgiving out of the way, it’s time to shift gears to the spookiest holiday of the year. Toronto loves Halloween, and there are a ton of things to do that’ll put you in the spirit.

Check out a haunted house, start getting your costume ready and get a drink at a themed bar.

Here’s what’s up for Toronto this week:

The spookiest time of the year is fast approaching, and with it, the reopening of Toronto’s legendary haunted farm. Fear Farm, located roughly an hour and a half from Toronto, welcomes guests for the spooky season. Brave visitors can embark on four different haunted tours, including the Hillbilly Hike, which takes you through an eerie swamp full of chainsaw-wielding maniacs.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from September 25 to October 31

Where: 36685 Blenheim Road, Bright, Ontario

Looking for a haunted house that is not recommended for the faint of heart? Head to Toronto’s west end and explore the scariest haunted house on the block. Tickets are on sale for October, and it’s sure to give you a scare.

When: Until October 31

Where: 7 McIntosh Avenue

Beyond the ornate exterior of Toronto’s oldest buildings lie grisly tales of torture, murder, and betrayal. From hanged maids to angry soldiers and faceless nuns, the city is crawling with ghosts. They’re found in restaurants, theatres, and on university campuses. With Halloween just weeks away, what better time to explore some of Toronto’s spookiest sites?

When: For the spooky season

Where: Across the city

Halloween Haunt is back and ready to scare. The event runs until October 31, so make sure you get there to see the monsters for yourself and ride the rollercoasters at night. Be ready for some new scares this season as the monsters have had the entire pandemic to prepare new ways to go bump in the night.

When: Until October 31

Where: Canada’s Wonderland

Blindness, a physically distanced sound experience, began on September 24 and will run until October 24. This is your chance to take in Toronto’s return to indoor theatre since the start of the pandemic. You can catch the show at various times from Tuesday to Sunday. The show is about 75 minutes in length. Guests should prepare for loud noises and bright lights.

When: Until October 24

Where: Princess of Wales Theatre

Toronto’s most terrifying haunted attraction is returning next month with a new location and even scarier monsters. After not being able to operate last year due to COVID-19, the infamous Screemers is back with seven fear-inducing themed mazes, over 120 scare actors, and a Midway of Horrors.

When: Select dates from October 8 to 31

Where: 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan

Casa Loma, the elegant castle overlooking Toronto, has summoned the un-dead and will be bringing back its annual Legends of Horror event this month. Throughout October, fear and horror will take over the castle grounds, and guests will finally be able to get their scare on. The annual event is now in its sixth year, and tickets are now on sale.

When: October 1 to 31

Where: Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace

The ultimate Halloween bar pop-up is coming to Toronto just in time for the spooky holiday with all the themed drinks, creep-shows, and nightly performances imaginable. Black Lagoon will be located on the second floor of 866 Bloor Street West and offers a mix of goth, metal, and many horrors bundled up into one immersive and playful space.

When: October 14 to October 31 from 5 pm to 2 am

Where: 866 Bloor Street West

Fall n’ Leaves is coming back to Toronto for its second year. The physically distanced outdoor event runs from October 1 to 17, celebrating all things fall. Enjoy the weather while munching on delicious food like a wood fire pizza, Thanksgiving poutine served in a pumpkin, and so much more.

When: October 1 to 17, Monday to Friday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 12 am

Where: 621 Richmond Street West

A cranberry marsh near Toronto just welcomed its first harvest. Guests can wade with the berries and later enjoy a cheese plate. Located at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery, Johnston’s Cranberry Marsh is the perfect place for cranberry lovers, who can step into a pair of hip waders and take the plunge with thousands of pounds worth of cranberries.

When: Until October 24

Where: 1074 Cranberry Road, Bala, Ontario

If you love a good scare, check out the Horror Hallways in Richmond Hill. “Enter if you dare,” and lose yourself in the pits of hell. That might not sound enticing, but it sure is exciting if you love everything there is to do with Halloween. Horror Hallways is so terrifying that it is not recommended for children.

When: Until October 31

Where: 9350 Yonge Street

It’s the last week to watch a live musical performance from a canoe on the Humber River. Paddle up to see popular Toronto artists perform from the shore. The Music on the River season is almost over, so get that rental canoe while there’s still time.

When: Until October 15

Where: Humber Paddling Center