Sip on the creepiest drinks at this Halloween pop up bar in Toronto

The ultimate Halloween bar pop-up is coming to Toronto just in time for the spooky holiday with all the themed drinks, creep-shows, and nightly performances imaginable.

Black Lagoon will be located on the second floor of 866 Bloor Street West and offers a mix of goth, metal, and many horrors bundled up into one immersive and playful space.

There will be free admission for those who come in their creative costumes; otherwise, it will be $20 for those who opt to wear their human clothes.

Attendees can expect all the horrifyingly scary things Halloween has to offer, including devilish drinks that are sure to give you chills.

Already have your costume ready? There is a waitlist that opens on October 14, right at 4:30 pm. Then guests will add their names and how many people they’ll be bringing.

You will need to provide the team with proof of vaccine and valid ID when you arrive.

Show off your best Halloween costume and “let your freak flag fly.”

Where: 866 Bloor Street West

When: October 14 to October 31 from 5 pm to 2 am