You can watch concerts from a canoe this summer in Toronto
Life as we know it is still a few months away in Toronto, but slowly there are signs of normalcy remerging in the city.
There’s nothing better than a summer concert, and Toronto Adventures plans to make them happen — with a twist. The company, which rents kayaks, canoes and paddleboards on the Humber River in King’s Mill Park, will be running a concert series this summer where audiences will watch from the floating comfort of their boat.
The company’s Music On The River series starts June 18 and runs until October 15 at Humber Paddling Centre.
Attendees are set up with a boat and all the necessary equipment upon arrival. According to its website, guests can meander around the river before taking in a 45-minute concert featuring local Toronto musicians.
There will be nine concerts in total, starting with a performance from Sean Pinchin at 6 pm on June 18. Pricing varies from $40 to $90, depending on the size of the boat rental.