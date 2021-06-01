Mirvish announces first indoor stage show since start of pandemic

Mirvish Productions announced a new date for a show billed as Toronto’s first indoor theatre production since the pandemic shutter theatres and live performance venues across the city and the country.

Blindness — a socially distanced sound installation is currently set to premiere on August 4 at Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The indoor performance will be limited to an audience of 50 people, who will be seated in groups of one or two. Additionally, the company said everyone in attendance — both staff and the audience — will be required to wear masks.

Blindness was originally set to premiere in November 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic. The Government of Ontario recently released a three-step reopening plan in which 70% of the province’s adult population must have received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine before indoor performances will be allowed. At this time, about 62% of adults over the age of 18 have received a first dose.

Mirvish Productions owner David Mirvish said the company feels “more confident” they’ll be able to put on the show now that the province’s vaccine rollout is underway.

Blindness is an adaptation of Nobel Prize-winning author Jose Saramago’s dystopian novel of the same name. Playwright Simon Stephens adapted the novel for the stage, and the show first premiered at London’s Donmar Warehouse in August 2020. A film adaption of the novel was made in 2008, starring Julianne Moore.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 23.