All the Scare Zones you can expect at Wonderland's Halloween Haunt

Canada’s Wonderland is getting ready for the annual Halloween Haunt event, and they’re introducing some new scares this fall.

Fans of the annual event can expect to see some new attractions that are sure to give you the creeps. Clowns, ghosts, blood, and gore, Halloween Haunt has all the elements and more to make this spooky season a memorable one.

Before heading full-throttle into the horrifying event, guests must pass through the Gates of Terror. But watch out, monsters are lurking and looking for their next scare.

Ready to get your scare on? Here are the Halloween Haunt’s Scare Zones for fall 2021.

CarnEvil is back. If you’ve never been chased by a clown, you’re in for a terrifying treat. They’re scattered across the park and are sure to give you a good scream.

Are you afraid of things that go bump in the night? Frontier’s Revenge, Forest of Fear, Ghostly Pines, Wicked Hollow, and Trick or Treat are some of the mazes full of ghastly spectacles and monsters that’ll leave you with nightmares for the next few days.

New for this year, Kingdom of Carnage is about a wicked king who has evoked fear and violence over the land. The peasants have teamed up and are fighting back. That is, until the king unleashes an evil entity that consumes everything in its path. The story is chilling, but it’s a maze worth going through.

Streets of the Undead is another new addition all about apocalyptic zombies. Don’t worry, it’s not the end of the world, but it might feel like it.

For those who loved “Blood Shed,” you’ll love The Farmstead. A sort of sequel to the infamous slaughterhouse that scared many at Halloween Haunt years prior, this maze is bringing back the gore and horrors of Blood Shed to its new home.

Last but not least, “Trick or Treat” is another newbie for the 2021 year. The playful chant that is sung before receiving a handful of candy is now one you wish you had never heard. The story tells of a little town where residents lock themselves in every October when the sun sets due to an evil curse. Though they may look like harmless children, these are some creepy kids.

Indoor mazes will be transformed into outdoor adventures, making them a lot scarier. There will be street performers, live music, live shows, and night rides on your favourite roller coasters.

A friendly reminder that reservations are required for all guests, so make sure to book your slot early.