Celebrate all things Fall at this massive outdoor Toronto event next month

Fall n’ Leaves is coming back to Toronto for its second year for the ultimate socially distanced outdoor event.

From October 1 to 17, celebrate all things Fall while munching on delicious food like a wood fire pizza, Thanksgiving Poutine served in a pumpkin and so much more.

Warm up by one of their four fire pits and embrace the beauty of Fall while sipping on a glass of wine, a Thanksgiving Margarita or a Pumpkin Spice Mule. A new food menu is coming out for 2021 very soon.

And don’t forget about their pumpkin patch. Pick one that catches your eye, paint it and snap a photo with your masterpiece on their hay bale sofa. They also have pumpkin bowling if you’re looking for a fun activity to try with your friends.

There will be select nights where they’ll host live acoustic music but every Friday and Saturday night pumpkin patch will transform into a dance floor with a live DJ to dance into the late hours of the night.

“We are also bringing back our Halloween drag shows and Oktoberfest weekend,” said Fall n’ Leaves to Daily Hive.

“Some favourites include group Wine tasting and of course painting pumpkins again which can be booked on our website.”

Tickets are not required for general entry but are needed for wine tastings and painting nights. Have a large group of 10 or more? Reservations are required

Love Fall? This is the place to be.

Fall n’ Leaves 2021

When: October 1 to 17, Monday to Friday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 12 am

Where: 621 Richmond Street West