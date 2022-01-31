9 things to do in Toronto this week: January 31 to February 6

After what seems like forever, Ontario finally entered the first stage of its new reopening plan on Monday. That means there are tons of indoor spaces open at 50% capacity, and that includes restaurants, movie theatres, recreational sports facilities, and more.

The week ahead is going to be snowy, so it’s the perfect time to explore more indoor options. Of course, we have a bunch of suggestions for you — both indoors and outdoors — for things to do in Toronto this week.

What: Cops Coffee & Doughnuts is celebrating the grand opening of its fourth location on Monday and they’re giving out 3,011 minis to customers at the new spot. The offer is on for one day only.

The Toronto cafe-bakery is known for its extravagant weekly flavours and combinations like brown butter bourbon glaze with sugar orange zest, matcha white chocolate glaze with toasted coconut, and pomegranate ginger glaze with candied mint.

When: January 31, 5 – 10 pm

Where: 3011 Dufferin Street

What: Kome Yogurt is the newest spot in the city to score a delicious yogurt drink full of probiotics and wellness. The shop opened on January 28 in Toronto and is serving eye-grabbing beverages to sip on.

Plus, until February 4, Kome is offering a buy-one-get-one deal in honour of its first-ever storefront. Go ahead, take advantage of it.

When: 1 – 8 pm daily

Where: 10 Stephanie Street, south of Grange Park

LunarFest will celebrate the Year of the Tiger and bring people together after two years of pandemic-related isolation. The message, or theme, of this year’s LunarFest, is: “Together, Stronger!”

The festival will hold virtual events on February 5 and 6, as well as a display of lanterns at the courtyard of Varley Art Gallery.

When: February 5 to March 6

Where: Varley Art Gallery, 216 Main Street Unionville, Markham

What: Get your shop on and visit Yorkdale’s Lunar New Year art display this February. Enjoy some retail therapy and get that perfect Instagrammable shot at the mall’s breathtaking immersive display in front of Holt Renfrew. It’s on until February 11!

Designed by La Camaraderie and produced by MASSIVart, the installation invites visitors to celebrate Lunar New Year through a symbolic action: Crossing a Gate to the New Year – like a gateway through time. The portal is inspired by the tiger’s energy and strength.

When: Until February 11

Where: Yorkdale Mall, 3401 Dufferin Street

What: Iconic KBBQ spot Korean Grill House is now welcoming customers to all four of its locations. “Dine in at our Queen West, Yonge & Bloor, Markham and Scarborough locations and experience the Korean Grill House you miss and love!” reads the website.

Time to get some spicy shrimp on the grill?

When: 11:30 am – 11:30 pm, seven days a week

Where: Toronto: 754 Yonge Street, 214 Queen Street West

Scarborough: 3280 Midland Avenue

Markham: 505 Highway 7 East

What: Three Ontario spots, just hours away from Toronto, recently made it onto vacation rental website Vrbo’s list of top road trip destinations in all of Canada.

Vrbo noted that with COVID-19 cases rising, flight cancellations, ever-changing travel rules, and several other restrictions nationwide, people are opting for more domestic trips a few hours away from home by car.

Take advantage of Ontario’s new Staycation Tax Credit and head over to any of these locations — they’re only a couple of hours away from the city.

What: Whether you’re thinking of getting your first tattoo or want a gap filler or flash, Toronto’s tattoo parlours have got you covered… literally.

Picking the right shop, and the right artist, is incredibly important when it comes to getting tattooed. You want to feel safe, know that it’s clean, and know that your artist is an experienced professional.

Check out our guide to the best tattoo parlours in the city to get some new ink.

What: Nordic Lights , a free-to-attend open-air light experience, finally opened to the public on Thursday at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre. It’s part of the Festival of Cool — Harbourfront Centre’s annual winter program full of exciting activities.

Six interactive light installations span across 53,000 square feet at the Harbourfront Centre campus, so you can take a stroll along the shore, lie down under some trippy lights, or chill out on a glowing swing.

When: Until February 13, 5 to 10 pm

Where: Harbourfront Centre Campus

Face Toronto’s waterfront while you skate Feel like doing something a little more active? Dust off those ice skates and lace up for the weekend! Harbourfront Centre’s ice skating rink is still open, and you can do laps around the ice loop while you take in Toronto’s beautiful waterfront views. If you don’t have skating gear, don’t worry. You can rent a helmet and skates combo for $16 at the venue. Why not take a date along? When: Sunday to Thursday 10 am – 10 pm, Friday – Saturday 10 am – 11 pm

Where: Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay West

With files from Karen Doradea, Brooke Taylor, and Kamille Coppin