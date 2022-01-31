Toronto is home to a new yogurt drink bar with a hidden speakeasy

An Asian-inspired yogurt drink shop has opened in Toronto, serving eye-grabbing beverages to sip on.

Kome Yogurt is the newest spot in the city to score a delicious yogurt drink full of probiotics and wellness.

The shop is located at 10 Stephanie Street, south of Grange Park, and held a soft opening on January 28.

According to the shop, staff use 100% Canadian milk and craft the yogurt beverages using only natural and non-GMO ingredients.

Until February 4, Kome is offering a buy-one-get-one deal in honour of its first-ever storefront.

If the delicious drinks aren’t enough to convince you to come back, Kome has a little secret it’s gearing up to announce.

In February, the shop will open its speakeasy for guests to enjoy fun cocktails and boozy drinks. The bar is called after seven and is located at the back of Kome. More details are soon to come.

Kome Yogurt

Address: 10 Stephanie Street