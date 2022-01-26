A Lunar New Year festival is coming to Markham next month

The Lunar New Year is just around the corner, and Markham has a month-long celebration that will kick off in February to ring it in.

LunarFest will celebrate the Year of the Tiger and bringing people together after two years of pandemic-related isolation. The message, or theme, of this year’s LunarFest, is: “Together, Stronger!”

The festival will hold virtual events as well as a display of lanterns at the courtyard of Varley Art Gallery.

The Lunar Lanterns of Indigenous Lights will be available for public viewing at the gallery beginning on February 5. This exhibition was first held in 2021 and brought Indigenous artists to the traditional Asian art of lantern making. Similar to 2021, LunarFest has asked local Indigenous artists to participate in the exhibition and will display their creations.

The festival will begin on February 5 and run through March 6. There will be arts and crafts workshops in collaboration with local artists, conservationists and Indigenous artists.

The organizers of LunarFest hope to be able to bring together people from all walks of life and all cultures to look towards the future.

“We have to start thinking about turning our celebrations into solutions for our future, not just moments of reminiscing about our past,” Charlie Wu, the curating partner of LunarFest, said in a press release.

Virtual workshops that will be part of LunarFest will include the Treasure Box Lantern craft and a wildlife presentation to ring in the Year of the Tiger.

When: February 5 to March 6

Where: Varley Art Gallery and virtual.