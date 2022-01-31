Toronto's Cops Doughnuts giving away free treats for one day at its new location
Cops Coffee & Doughnuts is celebrating the grand opening of its fourth location on Monday and they’re giving out 3,011 minis to customers at the new spot.
On Monday, the beloved donut shop will welcome guests to its newest storefront at 3011 Dufferin Street.
Customers who stop by between 5 pm and 10 pm can get their hands on some of the 3,011 free mini donuts to be handed out on January 31.
Cops is known for their extravagant weekly flavours and combinations like brown butter bourbon glaze with sugar orange zest, matcha white chocolate glaze with toasted coconut, and pomegranate ginger glaze with candied mint.
All donuts are made from scratch and new featured flavours are available on a weekly basis.
Cops Coffee & Doughnuts
Address: 3011 Dufferin Street