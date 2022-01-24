9 things to do in Toronto this week: January 24 to 30

Last week, in the wake of a massive snowstorm, Toronto came to a standstill. And while this week has also begun with a winter weather travel advisory, the forecast looks way less severe. Fortunately, snowy weather or not, there are tons of things you can do in Toronto all week long.

Try new foods, relax in picturesque spots around the city, or get your Lunar New Year festivities on this week — we have your back with fun suggestions.

Kimchi Slap is the brainchild of the chefs from IKUNE by Après Wine Bar, at 1166 Queen Street West. The menu price is set at $65 and serves two people. The team asks that those interested in ordering do so through their DMs or email for pre-orders.

When: 1166 Queen Street West

Where: Pickup is this January 30 from 4 pm to 6:30 pm

Pick up some hot, hot authentic Indian chai at Elchi Chai Shop in Downtown Toronto. It smells heavenly and tastes even better, especially on a wintery afternoon. Try some steamy Kashmiri Chai outdoors (it’s pink!), or order an iced chai with some spicy Indian chaat for a fun night in.

They also have chai-flavoured cookies and vegan options for their milky beverages. Unfortunately, the shop will be closing down at the end of this month, so hurry!

When: 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 130 Harbord Street

Now this one isn’t technically in Toronto, but the short drive will be worth it — we promise.

If you’ve been looking for an escape to rejuvenate you in 2022, a Nordic spa has just opened just north of Toronto in Oro-Medonte, and it sounds like paradise. The spa, located in the middle of a forest, has beautiful outdoor pools surrounded by trees.

Reserve a spot, disconnect, and chill. Special reservations can be made for parties of five or more, if you have friends to go with.

Where: Vetta Nordic Spa, 3210 Line, 3 Line N, Oro-Medonte

Prices: 60-minute massage with Nordic Spa access – $249/person

Nordic Spa entry (stay as long as you want) – $69/person

Monga Fried Chicken boasts about their signature fried chicken marinated in over 30 ingredients for more than eight hours. If you’re looking for an extra kick, their Hot Chick is seasoned with Anaheim pepper powder.

When: Monday to Friday from 11 am to 10 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: 692 Yonge Street

Members Only Waffle House has opened up shop at a new location, and they’re serving some very suggestive treats.

The dessert house went viral on social media last year because of its chocolate-dipped, phallic-looking waffles. Talk about taking “food porn” to a whole new level!

Their current menu consists of three options, a Plain Johnson for $8, the Founding Member for $9, and the VIP for $10, where you can get your waffle dipped in pink, white, or classic Belgian chocolate.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from 3 pm to 10 pm.

Where: 252 Queen Street West

Celebrate the Lunar New Year The Year of the Tiger is upon us! What better way to start it off with a breathtaking traditional display? The Yue Moon Lantern Exhibition is taking place in Chinatown, and 150 community workshop participants got together to bring art to life. When: Until February 28

Where: Dragon City Mall, 280 Spadina Avenue Enjoy a deluxe dinner for less For the month of January, Fox on John has capped the prices of their menu items to a maximum of $20.22 to ring in the new year. You can grab their steak meal, which typically costs $40.75, for just $20.22. Other options, like their pizzas, pasta, and seafood mains will also reflect the new pricing. This is the last week of the January, so make it count. The restaurant is open for delivery and takeout. When: All of January, 11 am – 12 am on weekdays, 9 am – 12 am on the weekends

Where: 106 John Street #3 Attend an interactive light festival Nordic Lights , a free-to-attend open-air light experience, will be open to the public on January 27 at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre. It’s part of the Festival of Cool — Harbourfront Centre’s annual winter program full of exciting activities. Six interactive light installations will span across 53,000 square feet at the Harbourfront Centre campus, so you can take a stroll along the shore, lie down under some trippy lights, or chill out on a glowing swing. When: January 27 – February 13, 5 pm to 10 pm Where: Harbourfront Centre Campus

Get your COVID-19 vaccine As part of their Vax the Northwest initiative, the City of Toronto has collaborated with tons of pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals to help get you your shots. Walk-ins are welcome at several venues and your health card is not required. Whether it’s your first, second, third, or recently opened fourth dose (if you’re immunocompromised), this week is a good time to get jabbed.

With files from Karen Doradea.