Breathtaking Nordic spa opens just north of Toronto

If you’ve been looking for an escape to rejuvenate you for 2022, a Nordic spa has just opened near Toronto, and it sounds like a relaxation paradise.

After months of construction and teasers, Vettä Nordic Spa, in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, announced on Instagram that it is now open for reservations.

The spa, located in the middle of a forest, has beautiful outdoor pools surrounded by trees. They also have a Grab and Go food section to indulge in some snacking.

Vettä Nordic Spa is complying with the current provincial COVID-19 restrictions and has reduced capacity until January 27 to ensure guests feel safe when they visit.

The saunas, bistro, and steam room are closed due to the aforementioned restrictions, but guests will receive savings on their visits until January 27.

You can get a massage, take a dip in their waterfall-style Finnish pools, and immerse yourself in hydrotherapy cycles. There’s also a Finnish-inspired restaurant to satisfy your tastebuds.

Plus, Vettä has collaborated with Horseshoe Resort, located just four minutes from the spa by car, to create a fun Spa & Stay package.

“Enjoy a Day Pass for the authentic Finnish hydrotherapy spa and nightly accommodation in a winter wonderland at Horseshoe Resort,” they wrote in an Instagram post.

Reservations: Vetta Nordic Spa | Special reservations can be made for parties of five or more

Prices: 60-minute massage with Nordic Spa access – $249/person

Nordic Spa entry (stay as long as you want) – $69/person