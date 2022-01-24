A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the City of Toronto on Monday morning ahead of snowfall.

Environment Canada states that the advisory will be in effect as of Monday afternoon. By the evening, Toronto could see five to 10 cm of accumulated snow.

Monday morning will be cloudy in the city, and snow flurries will begin around noon. Temperature highs of -5°C are expected, with a -21°C wind chill in the morning and -7°C in the afternoon.

There could be occasional blowing snow, which might cause reduced visibility in the city. As Southwesterly winds blow over Lake Ontario, snowfall rates of between 1 to 2 cm of snow per hour are possible, especially in areas closer to the lakefront.

The snow could cause transportation delays and make driving or walking around the city trickier.

Snow flurries will halt by midnight, as a -13°C wind chill sweeps through the city overnight.

Last week’s blizzard caused several extensive transportation delays. A number of TTC buses and streetcars were stuck in snow for days, and Canada Post issued a red alert, suspending services in the GTA. The City deployed 600 road plows, 200 salt trucks, and 360 sidewalk plows for a major cleanup operation.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas,” Environment Canada advises. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.