8 things to do in Toronto this weekend: January 14 to 16

The city of Toronto just keeps on giving. Even with borderline lockdown-like conditions, there are tons of things to do things to do in the city this weekend!

Check out our list of fun events, foods and drinks to try, and other activities to do below:

If the weather’s never too cold for a beer in your book, Toronto’s Stackt Market is the place to be. Order a pint or a pitcher of delicious beer at the Belgian Moon Brewery, and pair it up with a mouthwatering chicken sandwich from JoyBird. They combine Taiwanese flavours with Southern fried chicken to make a pretty bomb combo.

When: 12 pm – 9 pm on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays

12 pm – 11 pm on Thursdays, Friday, and Saturdays (closed Mondays)

Where: 28 Bathurst Street

If you can’t get enough of Toronto’s wintery charm, head on over to Snow Magic Drive-Thru to see gorgeous illuminated art projections, fire effects, and glowing light tunnels, all from the comfort and safety of your car! There are also crystal caves, mythical wonderland creatures, and a forest of light. They’re only open until Monday, and tons of snow is expected this weekend, so there’s still time to catch a last magical glimpse.

Where: Ontario Place, East Island, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West

When: 5-9 pm, from now until January 17

Tickets: $45-$65, available here

Toronto’s iconic St. Lawrence Market is operating as usual, and you can find farm-fresh veggies, Ontario-grown fruits, top-class meats, cheeses, and grains while you take a stroll. Why not pick up some fresh ingredients and make a restaurant-quality dinner in the comfort of your home? All while supporting local farmers and small business owners, too!

When: 5 am – 4 pm every Saturday, 9 am – 5 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday

(Closed on Sunday and Monday)

Where: 93 Front Street East

Pablo Cheese Tart in Toronto announced that they’re closing their downtown location on January 22 and opening a store in Markham by the end of March. Their scrumptious Japanese cheese tarts come in multiple flavours, including blueberry, apple cinnamon, strawberry daifuku, and some more indulgent choices, such as white chocolate raspberry, Okinawa purple sweet potato, matcha, tiramisu, and roasted marshmallow almond chocolate. Grab a few treats this weekend before the store closes.

When: 12-8 pm every day of the week

Where: 114 Dundas Street West

Old School, known for their pancake stacks and mouthwatering brunch specials, announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that they are giving back to the healthcare community and are offering a delicious deal for frontline staff. Those eligible must show a piece of ID or proof of where they work in order to get 50% off their meal.

Their menu is full of delicious comfort food that satisfies any craving for fried chicken, cheesy burgers, and fluffy pancakes. And what’s a better time to do brunch than a comfy Saturday or Sunday?

When: 9 am – 4 pm every day

Where: 800 Dundas Street West

Winter Emerging Artist Exhibition is an online gallery that features over 30 artists. The gallery is curated online by director Phil Anderson and includes photography, video, painting, sculpture, mixed media and more.

When: Until January 22

Where: Online

Toronto may have closed indoor dining, but outdoor patios are still hot — literally.

Check out our list of heated outdoor patios, including restaurants, bars, and rooftop spots across the city. Some of them prefer you make a reservation beforehand, so you don’t get stuck in a long queue.

There are a number of spots in the city offering walk-in immunization against COVID-19. Hospitals, pharmacies, and pop-up clinics across Toronto have worked with the City to help protect you against the virus. Toronto Zoo is hosting a temporary vaccination clinic, too. A lot of the venues don’t even require ID documents or proof of address! Whether it’s your first, second, third, or recently opened fourth dose (if you’re immunocompromised), the weekend is a good time to get jabbed.

And if you cannot afford the ride to a vaccine clinic, the City also offers to cover it for you. Find more details here.

With files from Karen Doradea