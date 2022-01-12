Beloved Toronto brunch spot offering all frontline workers 50% off

A beloved Toronto brunch spot is offering all frontline healthcare workers 50% off their meal as a thank-you for their tireless efforts.

Old School, known for their pancake stacks and mouthwatering brunch specials, announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that they are giving back to the healthcare community and are offering a delicious deal for frontline staff.

Those eligible must show a piece of ID or proof of where they work in order to get 50% off their meal.

Their menu is full of delicious comfort food that satisfies any craving for fried chicken, cheesy burgers, and fluffy pancakes.

McDonald’s Canada is also providing a free medium coffee or tea to frontline healthcare workers at their restaurants.

Check out Old School’s menu here. This deal is available throughout the current provincial lockdown.