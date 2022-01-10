13 outdoor heated patios to enjoy this winter in Toronto

With restrictions on indoor dining for the next few weeks in Ontario, many are itching to dine out. If you’re looking for a spot, look no further than one of Toronto’s many heated patios.

Although it is freezing outside, a lot of Toronto patios have heaters ready for hungry patrons.

Here’s a list of heated patios that you can enjoy across the city:

Dine at Bymark’s gorgeous heated patio from Monday to Friday, 11:30 am to 9 pm and Saturday from 5 pm to 9 pm. Seating is limited so reserve your spot ahead of time.

Address: 66 Wellington Street West

Their covered and heated patio is available for reservations, so you’ll stay warm no matter how cold it is out there. Reservations for the Patio and Bodega space can be made online.

Address: 505 College Street

Grab your blankets and sit fireside at El Catrin Distillery. Regardless of the weather, you’ll be able to enjoy dining outdoors while staying warm. Make sure to book your spot online! The outdoor patio will be open from Thursday and Friday from 4 pm to 10 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm.⁣

Address: 18 Tank House Lane

Starting January 12, this rooftop patio’s Latin heat could be enough to keep you warm, but if not, the space is heated for this cool season. Join them on the patio Wednesday to Sunday and for brunch every weekend. Make a reservation today!

Address: 485 King Street West

Whether you're looking to get a drink or two or you're craving some delicious Latin eats, Atomic 10 is ready to serve you at their outdoor heated patio. Rain or snow, you're covered (literally). Address: 145 Lauder Avenue

Cano Restaurant’s outdoor patio is fully heated and remains open for a comfortable dining experience. Walk-ins are accepted, but reservations are preferred.