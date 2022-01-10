13 outdoor heated patios to enjoy this winter in Toronto

With restrictions on indoor dining for the next few weeks in Ontario, many are itching to dine out. If you’re looking for a spot, look no further than one of Toronto’s many heated patios.
Although it is freezing outside, a lot of Toronto patios have heaters ready for hungry patrons.
Here’s a list of heated patios that you can enjoy across the city:
Bymark
Dine at Bymark’s gorgeous heated patio from Monday to Friday, 11:30 am to 9 pm and Saturday from 5 pm to 9 pm. Seating is limited so reserve your spot ahead of time.
Address: 66 Wellington Street West
Bar Raval
Their covered and heated patio is available for reservations, so you’ll stay warm no matter how cold it is out there. Reservations for the Patio and Bodega space can be made online.
Address: 505 College Street
El Catrin Distillery
Grab your blankets and sit fireside at El Catrin Distillery. Regardless of the weather, you’ll be able to enjoy dining outdoors while staying warm. Make sure to book your spot online! The outdoor patio will be open from Thursday and Friday from 4 pm to 10 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm.
Address: 18 Tank House Lane
Baro Rooftop Patio
Starting January 12, this rooftop patio’s Latin heat could be enough to keep you warm, but if not, the space is heated for this cool season. Join them on the patio Wednesday to Sunday and for brunch every weekend. Make a reservation today!
Address: 485 King Street West
Atomic 10
Whether you’re looking to get a drink or two or you’re craving some delicious Latin eats, Atomic 10 is ready to serve you at their outdoor heated patio. Rain or snow, you’re covered (literally).
Address: 145 Lauder Avenue
Cano Restaurant
Cano Restaurant’s outdoor patio is fully heated and remains open for a comfortable dining experience. Walk-ins are accepted, but reservations are preferred.
Address: 28 Bathurst Street
Chotto Matte
Chotto Matte is keeping their jungle theme this winter and is staying warm no matter the weather. Their heated outdoor patio is open and ready for business. Join them Mondays to Saturdays from 4 pm to 9 pm
Address: 161 Bay Street
GoldInn Stackt market
Enjoy a five-course meal at the GoldInn by Ration Food Lab. This outdoor pop-up experience is available in time slots; Thursdays: 6 pm to 8 pm and 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm, and Saturdays: 4 pm to 6 pm, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, and 9 pm to 11 pm.
Address: 28 Bathurst Street
Lavelle
With tents and heaters, you can enjoy the rooftop views in comfort and warmth. They serve cocktails and dinner items to indulge.
Address: 627 King Street West
Bellwoods Brewery Pub
Right on the Ossington strip, score a spot at the Bellwoods Brewery Pub outdoor patio for some delicious eats and a beer. Their seating operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
Address: 126 Ossington Avenue
Chula Taberna Mexicana
With two heated patios, tiki bars, and over 70 different kinds of tequila, you will definitely warm up throughout the night, with the help of heaters, too, of course!
Address: 1058 Gerrard Street East
Hemingway’s
Hemmingway’s is a New Zealand-style pub with the best all-year rooftop patio, serving up 24 draft beers and delicious pub food to keep you going throughout the night.
Address: 142 Cumberland Street
La Paella
Located in Leslieville, La Paella offers delicious Spanish eats from authentic tapas to paella. Stop by for a glass of vino on their heated patio.
Address: 1146 Queen Street East