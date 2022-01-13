Toronto has one of the world's most photographed skylines

If you live in Toronto, you may take its views for granted. The CN Tower, Old City Hall and the Rogers Centre might just be buildings you see along your commute.

However, these iconic buildings are what put the city on Instagram feeds across the globe. A study released on Thursday revealed that Toronto has the sixth most photographed skyline in the world.

Pixsy, an image monitoring platform, conducted the research. They compared Instagram hashtag data from more than a hundred cities worldwide that are famous for their picturesque horizons.

“By cross-referencing against annual visitor numbers and local populations, we were able to find out the most Instagrammable cityscapes; those stunning scenes that encourage both locals and tourists to pick up their cameras and click,” reads the report.

Unsurprisingly, New York takes first place with 768,226 Instagram posts of its skyline. Toronto trails behind five spots with 143,330 posts.

The report also breaks down results based on which cities are most photographed by tourists and locals.

Toronto is the 13th most photographed city by tourists, with 0.005 posts per visitor. The city is in 14th place for the most photographed city by locals, with 0.012 posts per resident.

Here’s the full list of the most Instagram-worthy skylines across the globe: