You can now get your COVID-19 booster shot at the Toronto Zoo

While the Zoo may be closed to visitors, it is opening its doors to Ontarians who need to get their booster doses.

In partnership with FH Health, the Toronto Zoo is launching up a mass vaccination clinic to help get more shots in arms.

People can begin booking their appointments at the Toronto Zoo on Wednesday. The clinic will be open seven days a week and aims to add 5,000 daily appointments to the province’s roster.

Appointments are required and can be booked here. Education staff and students will be prioritized when booking appointments, and will get priority appointment times. There is a special booking link for students and education workers here.

“Your Toronto Zoo plays a vital role in supporting our community, and one of the best ways we can do that right now is by offering our Zoo as a mass booster vaccination location,” Dolf DeJong, Chief Executive Officer of the Toronto Zoo, said in a press release. “We are committed to supporting measures that will keep our community healthy and safe, and one of the best ways for us to do that right now is by hosting thousands of Ontarians here to get their booster shot.”