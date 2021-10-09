Ontario reports over 650 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 654 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Today’s cases are higher than Friday’s 573, Thursday’s 587, Wednesday’s 476, Tuesday’s 429, and Monday’s 511.

Of the newly reported cases, 123 are in Toronto, 80 are in Peel Region, and 66 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 464 of Saturday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Unvaccinated people also account for most of Ontario’s COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Of the 258 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 219 are not fully immunized. Of the 153 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 139 are not fully vaccinated.

Ontario has now administered 22,042,483 COVID-19 vaccine doses. As of October 9, 86.9% of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and nearly 82.1% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 591,331 COVID-19 cases and 9,788 virus-related deaths.