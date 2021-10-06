Ontario added 476 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 14 deaths to the province’s cumulative total. Of those deaths, 10 are from this month, and four were added from previous months after a data scrub.

The seven day rolling average is 573.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 171 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 335 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 280 people are hospitalized. Of those, 234 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 46 are fully vaccinated.

There are 156 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 12 having received a full course of vaccine.

There are 476 new cases of #COVID19. 335 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 141 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZcdsmV. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 6, 2021

The province has administered 21,948,953 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 86.7% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 81.7% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 589,517 COVID-19 infections and 9,771 deaths.