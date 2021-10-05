Ontario reporting fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Ontario reported 429 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Tuesday. One death was removed from the cumulative total as a result of a data clean.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 128 new cases are in vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 301 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 277 people are hospitalized. Of those, 236 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 41 are fully vaccinated.

There are 155 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with eight having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 21,916,657 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 86.6% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 81.5% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 589,041 COVID-19 infections and 9,757 deaths.