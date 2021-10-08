Metrolinx won't check passenger vaccination status on GO or UP trains

Metrolinx says the new mandatory vaccination rules for air and rail passengers in Canada won’t apply to its trains, adding it won’t check if GO or UP passengers are immunized.

James Wattie, spokesperson for Metrolinx, told Daily Hive that the new federal rules only apply to Via Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains.

He added that Metrolinx has no plans to implement a mandatory vaccination policy for customers.

“Logistically, it would be difficult,” Wattie said. “We aren’t a one-entry-point transit system. There are hundreds of entry and exit points to trains and buses and we are a connected network with 14 other transit systems.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed earlier this week that plane and train passengers in Canada will need to show proof of vaccination starting on October 30, 2021.

During the month of November, passengers will be allowed to show a recent negative COVID-19 test along with a booked vaccine appointment. By the end of November, all passengers will need to have both shots.

Canada is a world leader in vaccination, but the fight against #Covid19 is not over. Yesterday, PM Trudeau announced details of the government’s plans to require mandatory vaccination of federal public servants and mandatory vaccination on travel: https://t.co/bnCVZJXw6J pic.twitter.com/TJq2uVctKb — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) October 7, 2021

Face masks also remain mandatory on planes and trains in Canada.