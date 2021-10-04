NewsCanada

Ontario reporting more than 500 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Oct 4 2021, 7:30 am
Ontario reported 511 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Monday.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that there was a delay in data collection so vaccination numbers are not yet updated.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases is 581. The test positivity rate is 2.0%.

Across Ontario, 146 people are hospitalized, Elliott tweeted. There are 159 patients in the ICU. Not all hospitals report cases over weekends, so the number can fluctuate on Mondays.

Of those hospitalized, 31 are fully vaccinated and 123 are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. In the ICU, seven of the 159 patients are fully vaccinated.

As of Sunday, nearly 85.6% of those aged 12 and up in the province have received at least one dose, and 81.3% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 588,612 COVID-19 infections and 9,754 deaths.

