Ontario reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 587 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and seven new deaths. One death from a previous month was added to today’s total because of a data clean.

The seven day rolling average for new cases is 565.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 164 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 423 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 279 people are hospitalized. Of those, 229 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 50 are fully vaccinated.

There are 149 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 15 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 21,974,193 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 86.7% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 81.8% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 590,104 COVID-19 infections and 9,776 deaths.