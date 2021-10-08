Ontario adds more than 500 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Ontario reported 573 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 10 recent deaths.

The seven-day rolling average is 551.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 192 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 381 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 271 people are hospitalized. Of those, 228 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 43 are fully vaccinated.

There are 154 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 15 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,004,768 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Across the province, 86.8% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 82.0% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 590,677 COVID-19 infections and 9,786 deaths.