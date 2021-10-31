Ontario reports under 350 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 340 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths on Sunday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Saturday’s 356, Friday’s 419 and Thursday’s 409, but higher than Wednesday’s 321, Tuesday’s 269, and Monday’s 326.

Of the newly reported cases, 58 are in Toronto, 22 are in Peel Region, and 24 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 223 of Sunday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Across Ontario, 104 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 133 are in the ICU. Due to incomplete data, the vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions was not announced.

There are 340 new cases of COVID-19. 223 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 117 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 31, 2021

Ontario has now administered 22,514,717 COVID-19 vaccine doses. More than 88% of residents aged 12 and older have had one dose, and over 84% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 599,955 COVID-19 cases and 9,871 virus-related deaths.