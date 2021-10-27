Ontario reported 321 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average is 366. One of the deaths reported is from a previous month, added after a data clean.

Of the new cases, 66 are in Toronto, up from 39 on Tuesday.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 118 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 203 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

There are 321 new cases of #COVID19. 203 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 118 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 27, 2021

Across Ontario, 215 people are hospitalized. Of those, 188 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 27 are fully vaccinated.

There are 134 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not inoculated, with only 16 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,435,076 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 88% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 84.1% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 598,431 COVID-19 infections and 9,862 deaths.