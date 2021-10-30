Ontario reports just over 350 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 356 new COVID-19 cases and four virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Friday’s 419 and Thursday’s 409, but higher than Wednesday’s 321, Tuesday’s 269, and Monday’s 326.

Of the newly reported cases, 45 are in Toronto, 32 are in Peel Region, and 24 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 230 of Saturday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Unvaccinated people also account for most of Ontario’s COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Of the 213 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 177 are not fully immunized. Of the 132 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 119 are not fully vaccinated.

Ontario has now administered 22,498,97 COVID-19 vaccine doses. More than 88% of residents aged 12 and older have had one dose, and over 84% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 599,615 COVID-19 cases and 9,869 virus-related deaths.