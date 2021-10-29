Ontario reports over 400 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, no new deaths

Ontario reported 419 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average is 355. Of the new cases, 63 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 140 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 279 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 211 people are hospitalized. Of those, 182 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 29 are fully vaccinated.

There are 130 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 14 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,476,654 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 88.1% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 84.3% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 599,259 COVID-19 infections and 9,865 deaths.