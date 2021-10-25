Ontario reported 326 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The seven-day rolling average is 372.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 95 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 231 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 163 people are hospitalized. There are 138 people in ICU. Elliott tweeted that only some hospitals report COVID-19-related hospital admissions over the weekend.

The province has administered 22,394,887 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 87.9% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 83.9% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 597,841 COVID-19 infections and 9,846 deaths.