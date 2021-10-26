Ontario reported 269 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and five new deaths.

The seven day rolling average is 363. Of today’s new cases, 39 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 93 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 176 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 233 people are hospitalized. Of those, 203 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 30 are fully vaccinated.

There are 269 new cases of #COVID19. 176 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 93 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 26, 2021

There are 138 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 17 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,413,315 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 87.9% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 84.0% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 598,110 COVID-19 infections and 9,852 deaths.