Ontario reports over 400 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 409 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths on Thursday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Wednesday’s 321, Tuesday’s 269, and Monday’s 326.

Of the newly reported cases, 54 are in Toronto, 45 are in Peel Region, and 25 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 265 of Thursday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Unvaccinated people also account for most of Ontario’s COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Of the 197 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 169 are not fully immunized. Of the 132 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 116 are not fully vaccinated.

There are 409 new cases of #COVID19. 265 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 144 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZcdsmV. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 28, 2021

Ontario has now administered 22,455,484 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Eighty-eight percent of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and more than 84% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 598,840 COVID-19 cases and 9,865 virus-related deaths.