Premier Doug Ford’s oldest daughter has shared anti-COVID-19 vaccine sentiments on social media for the third time in as many months.

Krista Ford Haynes seemingly posted an Instagram story on October 28, encouraging her 16,300 followers to “rise up” in the name of “holding the line for medical freedom.”

Ford Haynes’s Instagram account is private, but screenshots of her message were posted on Reddit and Twitter.

“I find a lot of people are mixing up being [vaccinated] or not to how they can hold the line. It has nothing to do with having taken it,” she wrote over a picture of a meadow.

“It’s about rising up and stepping to the plate to keep that information private and respecting those who wish not to take it against their will.”

“Holding the line for medical freedom, which at the end of the day, if we lose our bodily autonomy, the government completely owns us. We are undoubtedly slaves to the system.”

Last month, Ford Haynes shared a video to her Instagram account falsely stating that masks are ineffective and vaccines weaken people’s “natural” immunity to COVID-19.

Similar sentiments she shared in August were deemed to be “dangerous” and “promoting conspiracies” by other social media users.

Ford Haynes’s latest comments come less than a week after her father’s government unveiled its long-term plan for reopening Ontario.

Transitioning to this next phase of pandemic recovery was made possible by rising vaccination rates, officials said.

“Until taking it becomes a choice, without risk of alienation, risk of losing our livelihoods, risk of part taking [sic] in society, I’ll be right here. Firmly planted. Reminding you every single day, where the risk is, there MUST be a choice,” Ford Haynes wrote on Thursday.

“It’s NEVER too late to rise up. They’ve manufactured the division between us like they’ve manufactured the [virus].”

To date, Ontario has administered 22,455,484 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Eighty-eight percent of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and over 84% are fully immunized.