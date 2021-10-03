Ontario reports 580 new COVID-19 cases, 407 in unvaccinated people

The Government of Ontario confirmed 580 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths on Sunday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Saturday’s 704, Friday’s 668, Thursday’s 647, and Monday’s 613, but higher than Wednesday’s 495 and Tuesday’s 466.

Of the newly reported cases, 110 are in Toronto, 85 are in Peel Region, and 42 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 407 of Sunday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Unvaccinated people also account for most of Ontario’s COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Across Ontario, 144 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 163 are in the ICU. Due to incomplete data, the vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions was not announced.

There are 580 new cases of #COVID19. 407 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 173 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 3, 2021

Ontario has now administered 21,870,930 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Nearly 86.5% of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and nearly 81.3% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 588,101 COVID-19 cases and 9,752 virus-related deaths.