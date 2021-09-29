Ontario reporting just under 500 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 495 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and eight new deaths.

The seven day rolling average for new cases is 610.



Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 115 new cases are in vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 380 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 292 people are hospitalized. Of those, 260 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 32 are fully vaccinated.

There are 172 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them, 164, are not fully vaccinated, with 8 having received a full course of vaccine.



The province has administered 21,742,456 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 86.1% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 80.7% have received both.



Toronto reached a vaccine milestone on Monday with 80% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.



To date, Ontario has seen 585,502 COVID-19 infections and 9,723 deaths.