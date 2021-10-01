Ontario reporting more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases over last two days

Ontario reported 647 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 668 new cases on Friday for a total of 1,315 over the two days. Cases weren’t announced yesterday to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

There are 12 new deaths reported from the last month, and eight new deaths added from previous months from a data scrub.

The seven day rolling average for new COVID-19 infections is 597.

Yesterday there were 647 new cases of #COVID19. 496 cases were in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 151 were in fully vaccinated individuals. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 1, 2021

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 317 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of the cases announced today, 998 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.



Across Ontario, 278 people are hospitalized. Of those, 250 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 28 are fully vaccinated.



There are 163 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with seven having received a full course of vaccine.



The province has administered 21,809,713 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 86.3% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 81.0% have received both.



To date, Ontario has seen 586,817 COVID-19 infections and 9,743 deaths.