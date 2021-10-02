"No confirmed incidents" at Canada's Wonderland after reports of shooting, stabbing

Following reports of a shooting and stabbing at Canada’s Wonderland on Friday night, York Regional Police have confirmed that “nothing concerning” occurred at the theme park.

Videos shared on social media show hundreds of people running through the parking lot, amid reports that shots had been fired and someone had been stabbed inside the park.

“We have investigated reports of an incident last night night in Vaughan at Canada’s Wonderland,” police tweeted on Saturday morning.

“Fortunately we have confirmed that nothing concerning had occurred. No one was injured and there was no evidence found of any offence.”

Grace Peacock, a spokesperson for Canada’s Wonderland, told Daily Hive that there had not been any “confirmed altercations or incidents” at the park.

While Canada’s Wonderland is only open until 5 pm, the park’s annual Halloween Haunt has begun, which runs from 7 pm to midnight on select days.

“The safety of our guests is our first priority,” Peacock said.