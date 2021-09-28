Ontario COVID-19 cases drop below 500 with 11 additional deaths reported

Ontario reported 466 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and 11 new deaths.

Two of the deaths reported in Tuesday’s numbers are from previous months and have been added after a data clean.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 119 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 347 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 315 people are hospitalized. Of those, 278 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 37 are fully vaccinated.

There are 180 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with eight having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 21,704,159 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 86.0% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 80.5% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 585,007 COVID-19 infections and 9,715 deaths.