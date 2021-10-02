Ontario reports over 700 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 704 new COVID-19 cases and seven virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Saturday’s cases are higher than Friday’s 668, Thursday’s 647, Wednesday’s 495, Tuesday’s 466, and Monday’s 613.

Of the newly reported cases, 150 are in Toronto, 67 are in Peel Region, and 46 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 506 of Saturday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Unvaccinated people also account for most of Ontario’s COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Of the 274 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 243 are not fully immunized. Of the 162 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 155 are not fully vaccinated.

Ontario has now administered 21,847,046 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Nearly 86.4% of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and nearly 81.2% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 587,521 COVID-19 cases and 9,750 virus-related deaths.