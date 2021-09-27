Ontario reporting over 600 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 613 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no deaths.

Most new infections are among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 159 new cases are in vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 454 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 186 people are hospitalized, Elliott tweeted, and 184 are in the ICU.

There are 613 new cases of COVID-19. 454 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 159 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 27, 2021

The province has administered 21,672,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 85.9% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 80.3% have received both.

Ontario’s vaccine certificate program is now in full effect, and for those still needing to get their shots, they can sign up for their doses through the province’s portal.

To date, Ontario has seen 584,541 COVID-19 infections and 9,704 deaths.