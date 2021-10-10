Ontario reports under 550 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 535 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths on Sunday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Saturday’s 654, Friday’s 573, and Thursday’s 587, but higher than Wednesday’s 476, Tuesday’s 429, and Monday’s 511.

Of the newly reported cases, 98 are in Toronto, 45 are in Peel Region, and 63 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 388 of Sunday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Across Ontario, 156 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 153 are in the ICU. Due to incomplete data, the vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions was not announced.

There are 535 new cases of COVID-19. 388 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 147 are in fully vaccinated individuals. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 10, 2021

Ontario has now administered 22,071,730 COVID-19 vaccine doses. As of October 10, 87% of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and nearly 82.3% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 591,866 COVID-19 cases and 9,790 virus-related deaths.