Ontario reports over 600 cases for the first time in nearly a month

The Government of Ontario confirmed 636 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths on Sunday morning. The last time cases were above 600 was on October 9.

Today’s cases are higher than Saturday’s 508, Friday’s 563, Thursday’s 438, Wednesday’s 378, Tuesday’s 331, and Monday’s 422.

Of the newly reported cases, 60 are in Toronto, 41 are in Peel Region, and 49 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 388 of Sunday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Across Ontario, 93 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 126 are in the ICU. Due to incomplete data, the vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions was not announced.

There are 636 new cases of COVID-19. 388 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 248 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 7, 2021

Ontario has now administered 22,606,903 COVID-19 vaccine doses. More than 88% of residents aged 12 and older have had one dose, and nearly 85% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 603,231 COVID-19 cases and 9,898 virus-related deaths.