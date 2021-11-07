NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports over 600 cases for the first time in nearly a month

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Nov 7 2021, 3:28 pm
Ontario reports over 600 cases for the first time in nearly a month
Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock

The Government of Ontario confirmed 636 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths on Sunday morning. The last time cases were above 600 was on October 9.

Today’s cases are higher than Saturday’s 508, Friday’s 563, Thursday’s 438, Wednesday’s 378, Tuesday’s 331, and Monday’s 422.

Of the newly reported cases, 60 are in Toronto, 41 are in Peel Region, and 49 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 388 of Sunday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Across Ontario, 93 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 126 are in the ICU. Due to incomplete data, the vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions was not announced.

Ontario has now administered 22,606,903 COVID-19 vaccine doses. More than 88% of residents aged 12 and older have had one dose, and nearly 85% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 603,231 COVID-19 cases and 9,898 virus-related deaths.

Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT