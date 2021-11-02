Ontario reports more than 300 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Ontario reported 331 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average is 371. Of the new cases reported, 42 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 136 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 195 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

There are 331 new cases of #COVID19. 195 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 136 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 2, 2021

Across Ontario, 230 people are hospitalized. Of those, 185 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 45 are fully vaccinated.

There are 136 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not inoculated, with 14 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,535,918 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 88.2% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 84.6% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 600,708 COVID-19 infections and 9,881 deaths.